National Shrimp Day 2025: 5 delicious shrimp recipes to try
National Shrimp Day is celebrated every year on May 10th. If you're a seafood lover, try these 5 delicious shrimp recipes. Shrimp are a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids
| Published : May 10 2025, 09:05 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Freepik
Prawn Masala Curry
Ingredients: Prawns, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, spices (turmeric, coriander, chili, garam masala), coconut milk or water. Method: Saute onions and tomatoes, add spices, then prawns and cook on medium heat. Add coconut milk and cook for 5-7 minutes.
Image Credit : Freepik
Butter Garlic Prawns
Ingredients: Prawns, butter, garlic, black pepper, lemon, coriander. Method: Saute garlic in butter, then add prawns. Cook for 5 minutes. Garnish with lemon and coriander.
Image Credit : Freepik
Goan Prawn Curry
Ingredients: Prawns, coconut, tamarind, dried red chilies, coriander, cumin, ginger. Method: Make a paste of coconut and spices and cook with prawns. Add tamarind pulp for a tangy flavor. Serve with rice.
Image Credit : Freepik
Prawn Pulao
Ingredients: Rice, prawns, onion, tomatoes, spices, mint, green chilies. Method: Saute onions, tomatoes, and spices, add prawns, then rice and cook together. Serve this quick prawn biryani or pulao with chutney and raita.
Image Credit : Freepik
Prawn Fry
Ingredients: Prawns, red chili powder, turmeric, curry leaves, mustard seeds, oil. Method: Marinate prawns in spices for 10-15 minutes, then fry in oil with curry leaves and mustard seeds.
