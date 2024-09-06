Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 best drinks after dinner you should have for weight loss

    Some people want to lose weight but don't do anything about it. Some people try many things but still can't lose weight. Experts say that drinking certain drinks after dinner can help you lose weight quickly. What are those?

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    Many people try to lose weight but stop using some of the ingredients available at home. Yes, some of the ingredients in everyone's kitchen can also help you lose weight. If you drink some drinks after dinner, you will definitely lose weight. Let's find out what they are.

    1. Lemon juice, honey

    Usually, those who want to lose weight drink lemon juice mostly in the morning on an empty stomach. But you can drink this even after eating at night. Even if you drink it then, you will lose weight. Vitamin C in lemon juice helps a lot in weight loss. Also, honey is rich in antioxidants. These increase your body's metabolic rate. If you drink honey mixed with lemon juice after dinner, your digestion will improve. Also, you will lose weight healthily.

    2. Ginger Tea

    Ginger is rich in a compound called gingerol. It helps a lot in increasing metabolism. That's why drinking ginger tea after dinner will also help you lose weight. Boil a small piece of ginger in water and add a little honey or lemon juice to it and drink it. Drinking this ginger tea after dinner will help you lose weight fast.

    3. Tulsi Tea

    Tulsi has many medicinal properties. It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. These help you lose weight healthily. To make Tulsi tea, take Tulsi leaves and boil them in water. Add a little honey or lemon juice to it and drink it after dinner at night. This will help you lose weight in a very short time.

    4. Mint tea

    The benefits of mint to our health are immeasurable. It improves our digestion. However, drinking tea made with it melts belly fat very easily. If you drink mint tea after dinner, you will stay away from digestive problems like acidity, gas, etc. Also, you will lose weight.

    5. Green Tea

    You can lose weight even if you drink green tea after dinner. You can drink this green tea without any fear not only in the morning but also at night. A compound called catechin in this green tea boosts metabolism. You don't have to work hard to make it. Boil green tea in water and add honey or lemon juice to it and drink it.

