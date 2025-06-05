Image Credit : stockPhoto

Neem, hailed as "Sarva Roga Nivarini" (cure for all ailments) in Ayurveda, is a skincare treasure. Compounds like Nimbin and Azadirachtin combat skin issues like acne, eczema, and ringworm.

Apply a paste of neem leaves on the face. Dab neem oil on acne-prone areas. Include neem powder in face masks.