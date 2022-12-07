Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 amazing ways you can boost your body'simmunity this winter

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Your immune system is your body's first defence against illness and infections. Are there ways to help boost your immune system to maximize its effects? Read on to find out what they are. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    A healthy immune system must function harmoniously and fight off hazardous infections and diseases. It also entails utilizing vaccinations, which provide us with the strongest defence against dangerous diseases. However, have you ever considered deliberately increasing it while taking natural precautions to prevent disease? A few dietary and lifestyle adjustments may assist your body's inherent defences and aid in the battle against harmful microorganisms and germs. Fortunately, you have many options for strengthening your immune system and leading a healthy lifestyle. Check out these five ways to naturally boost your immune system.

    Image: Getty Images

    Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining fitness and preventing disease. Since exercise improves your physical health and well-being, this, in turn, may enhance the functioning of your immune system. It would be best if you were cautious to avoid overexerting yourself when you already feel exhausted. Your immune system may become weakened if you exert yourself when unwell.

    Image: Getty Images

    Get adequate rest: Your immune system needs to heal from the day fully, so it's critical to give your body a chance. A very well immune response enabled by robust natural and flexible immunity and effective response to immunizations is made possible by getting enough sound quality sleep. Your body establishes a rhythm that encourages greater sleep when you go to bed and wake up around the same time each day.

    Image: Getty Images

    Eat well: We all know that food serves as medication. Whole meals high in nutrients are essential for the health of your immune system. Including enough fibre-rich plant foods like fruits, veggies, whole cereals, and lentils in your diet may aid in the development and retention of helpful microorganisms that have been found to promote the activation of immune cells, thereby enhancing your immune system

    Image: Getty Images

    Hydrate well: Given its countless advantages for your immunity, the significance of drinking water cannot be underestimated. One must drink enough daily water to maintain a healthy lifestyle and immunity. Enhancing your hydration levels can help you stay healthy, prevent disease, and cleanse your body. While drinking water won't keep you from getting sick, it will assist your body fight it off so that you recover more quickly and have a less long-term impact on your health.

    Image: Getty Images

    Lower stress: Your immune system's capacity to battle off infections and illnesses can be lowered by stress. Everybody experiences stress differently, and so do our coping mechanisms. Knowing how to recognize stress is crucial, given its impact on your health. Both physical and psychological stress can adversely affect the immune system's ability to fight infection if they last for an extended time. Everyone must consider effective positive coping strategies to deal with stress, such as deep breathing, meditation, and other techniques to strengthen the immune system.

