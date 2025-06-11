Grease be gone! 4 kitchen cleaning hacks with everyday items
Stubborn oil stains on your kitchen tiles and walls? Discover four easy cleaning solutions using common household items like ice cubes, salt, tea powder, ash, and lemon to make your kitchen sparkle.
Cooking daily is unavoidable, but it leaves oil stains on kitchen tiles and walls. These are hard to remove, even with commercial cleaners. If this is a problem for you, here are some easy solutions.
1. Ice Cubes and Salt
If you have ice cubes and salt, you can easily remove oil stains. Rub ice cubes on greasy tile stains, then rub with salt. Clean the platform with a cloth first, then rub ice cubes on the stain. Next, rub with salt, then clean with dish soap.
2. Tea Powder and Dish Soap
Don't throw away used tea powder! Mix it with dish soap and rub on oil stains. Rinse with water for easy removal.
3. Ash and Lemon
Ash was traditionally used to clean dishes and can also clean kitchen platforms. Mix ash with lemon juice, apply to a lemon peel, rub on the stain, and let it sit. Wipe with a damp cloth.
4. Aluminum Foil and Dish Soap
Make a ball of aluminum foil, rub it on the oil stain, add dish soap, rub again, and wipe clean.