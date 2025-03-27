10 top hidden and fascinating facts about India
Top 10 rare facts about India: India, a land of diversities! Discover the oldest city, diamond mines, floating post office, and much more. Were you familiar with these interesting facts
Varanasi: The oldest inhabited city
Varanasi, also known as Kashi or Banaras, is considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world, with a history spanning over 5,000 years
The first country to mine diamonds
India was the first country to mine diamonds, with records dating back to the 4th century BC. For many years, it remained the sole source supplying diamonds worldwide
The world's only floating post office
Located on Dal Lake in Srinagar, India has a unique floating post office, which also houses a philately museum. Thus, it is a tourist spot for visitors
Mawsynram: The wettest place on Earth
Mawsynram, located in Meghalaya, holds the record for the highest rainfall in the world. It receives approximately 11,873 millimeters of rain annually
Cows are considered sacred animals
In Hindu culture, cows are revered and considered sacred. This reverence translates into legal protection against cow slaughter in many Indian states
The game of Snakes and Ladders originated in India
The popular board game 'Snakes and Ladders' was invented in India. This game of snakes and ladders started in India
Roopkund: The Skeleton Lake
Roopkund Lake in Uttarakhand is famous for the human skeletons found at its bottom and in the surrounding areas
India's linguistic diversity
India has 22 official languages. Among these, Hindi is the most widely spoken, but English is also used in government and education
The largest producer of spices
India is the largest producer of spices. All types of spices are sent all over the world from here. India has one of the largest spice markets in the world
The world's largest family
Ziona Chana from Mizoram heads the world's largest family, with 181 members. His 39 wives and many children and grandchildren live together in a large mansion