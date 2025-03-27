user
10 top hidden and fascinating facts about India

Top 10 rare facts about India: India, a land of diversities! Discover the oldest city, diamond mines, floating post office, and much more. Were you familiar with these interesting facts

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Varanasi: The oldest inhabited city

Varanasi, also known as Kashi or Banaras, is considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world, with a history spanning over 5,000 years

article_image2

The first country to mine diamonds

India was the first country to mine diamonds, with records dating back to the 4th century BC. For many years, it remained the sole source supplying diamonds worldwide


article_image3

The world's only floating post office

Located on Dal Lake in Srinagar, India has a unique floating post office, which also houses a philately museum. Thus, it is a tourist spot for visitors

article_image4

Mawsynram: The wettest place on Earth

Mawsynram, located in Meghalaya, holds the record for the highest rainfall in the world. It receives approximately 11,873 millimeters of rain annually

article_image5

Cows are considered sacred animals

In Hindu culture, cows are revered and considered sacred. This reverence translates into legal protection against cow slaughter in many Indian states

article_image6

The game of Snakes and Ladders originated in India

The popular board game 'Snakes and Ladders' was invented in India. This game of snakes and ladders started in India

article_image7

Roopkund: The Skeleton Lake

Roopkund Lake in Uttarakhand is famous for the human skeletons found at its bottom and in the surrounding areas

article_image8

India's linguistic diversity

India has 22 official languages. Among these, Hindi is the most widely spoken, but English is also used in government and education

article_image9

The largest producer of spices

India is the largest producer of spices. All types of spices are sent all over the world from here. India has one of the largest spice markets in the world

article_image10

The world's largest family

Ziona Chana from Mizoram heads the world's largest family, with 181 members. His 39 wives and many children and grandchildren live together in a large mansion

