World Hypertension Day 2025: 10 foods to AVOID for healthy blood pressure
High blood pressure patients need to pay special attention to their diet. Certain items like cigarettes, refined flour, cold drinks, salty snacks, pickles should be completely avoided as they can elevate blood pressure, cause serious health problems
| Published : May 17 2025, 02:32 PM
2 Min read
World Hypertension Day is observed annually on May 17th. This day focuses on raising awareness about high BP and informing people about treatment, precautions, diet, and yoga. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a silent killer, gradually impacting the heart, kidneys, brain, and eyes. Dietary restrictions are crucial for those with high BP.
Alcohol instantly raises blood pressure and affects the liver, while cigarettes constrict blood vessels. This can be life-threatening for hypertension patients.
White bread and refined flour products are low in fiber and high in glycemic index, which can increase both blood pressure and sugar levels. This leads to weight gain and strains the heart.
Cold drinks and soda not only contain sugar but also offer zero nutrition, leading to weight gain and impacting heart health. They cause sugar spikes and high BP, increasing the risk of stroke.
Salty and processed snacks like chips and french fries are high in sodium, which can instantly raise blood pressure. This is harmful for those with BP, kidney, or heart conditions.
Noodles and instant foods like Maggi and Cup Noodles have high sodium and MSG in their seasoning packets, leading to high BP, headaches, and upset stomachs.
Pickles contain a large amount of salt for preservation, which is extremely dangerous for blood pressure. It can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke in hypertensive individuals.
