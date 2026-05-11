Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, a renowned Nagaradhana Kshetra under the state’s Muzrai Department located in Subrahmanya of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, has once again drawn attention by reporting significant revenue growth in the financial year 2025–26.

From April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, the temple recorded a total income of ₹167.89 crore, while expenditure stood at ₹85.20 crore. This has resulted in an additional surplus income of approximately ₹12 crore compared to the previous financial year 2024–25, when the temple had earned ₹155 crore.

With this performance, the temple has retained its position as the highest revenue-generating Muzrai temple in Karnataka for the 15th consecutive year.