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Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple Records ₹167 Crore Income, Continues Historic Revenue Growth Trend
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has recorded ₹167.89 crore income in 2025–26, continuing its strong growth trend. The temple retained the No.1 position among Karnataka Muzrai temples for the 15th consecutive year with steady financial performance.
Karnataka’s Leading Muzrai Temple Maintains Top Position for 15th Year
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, a renowned Nagaradhana Kshetra under the state’s Muzrai Department located in Subrahmanya of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, has once again drawn attention by reporting significant revenue growth in the financial year 2025–26.
From April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, the temple recorded a total income of ₹167.89 crore, while expenditure stood at ₹85.20 crore. This has resulted in an additional surplus income of approximately ₹12 crore compared to the previous financial year 2024–25, when the temple had earned ₹155 crore.
With this performance, the temple has retained its position as the highest revenue-generating Muzrai temple in Karnataka for the 15th consecutive year.
Income Sources and Record Achievement Highlights
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has recorded its highest-ever income, surpassing ₹167 crore for the first time in a financial year, marking a significant milestone in its financial performance.
The major sources of income for the temple include Harake services, Kanike Hundi offerings, e-Hundi donations, rent from buildings and shops, rental income from huts, agricultural plantation earnings, and interest from various investments.
This diversified revenue stream has contributed to the temple’s strong financial performance and reflects its continued importance as a major religious and cultural centre under the Muzrai Department.
Detailed Breakdown of Income Sources
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has achieved a record total income of ₹167.89 crore, marking a new milestone in its financial history and reflecting the strong devotion of pilgrims as well as the efficient management of the temple administration.
The income was generated from multiple sources. The temple earned ₹64.08 crore from charity-based services, ₹24.69 crore from the donation fund, and ₹5.47 crore from direct donations. It also received ₹38.01 lakh through the e-fund system.
Further, ₹49.11 crore came from investment interest, ₹6.93 crore from the umbrella conservation fund, and ₹9.14 crore from the food subsidy fund. Additional earnings included ₹2.53 crore from contracts, ₹94.46 lakh from building and shop rentals, ₹10.50 lakh from agricultural plantation and grain income, and ₹3.20 crore from other miscellaneous sources.
This strong and diversified income structure highlights both the trust of devotees and the effective financial management of the temple.
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple’s Two-Decade Financial Progress
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has recorded consistent income growth over the past two decades, reflecting its rising prominence among major temples in the state.
The temple, which reported an income of ₹19.76 crore in 2006–07, saw its revenue increase to ₹24.44 crore in 2007–08, marking its entry into the list of leading temples in Karnataka. Since then, it has maintained a steady upward growth trajectory in earnings year after year.
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple Records Steady Rise in Income
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has shown consistent financial growth over the years, with only a temporary dip during the COVID-19 period, before rebounding strongly to record new highs.
- 2008–09: ₹31 crore
- 2009–10: ₹38.51 crore
- 2011–12: ₹56.24 crore
- 2012–13: ₹66.76 crore
- 2014–15: ₹77.60 crore
- 2015–16: ₹88.83 crore
- 2017–18: ₹95.92 crore
- 2019–20: ₹98.92 crore
- 2020–21 (COVID period): ₹68.94 crore
- 2022–23: ₹123.64 crore
- 2023–24: ₹146 crore
- 2024–25: ₹155 crore
The temple has continued its strong upward trajectory and has now set a new record in 2025–26, crossing ₹167 crore in annual income, marking a significant milestone in its financial history.
Kukke Temple Continues to Lead Among Muzrai Temples
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, which has remained the highest income-earning Muzrai temple in the state for the past 14 years, has once again strengthened its position this year.
Retaining the No. 1 position for the 15th consecutive year reflects the temple’s efficient management system, the steadily increasing number of devotees, and the deep-rooted strength of religious faith and traditions associated with the shrine.
Kukke Temple Reinforces Its Status as a Major Religious Centre
Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple has once again reaffirmed its significance as a major religious centre in the state through its strong financial stability, continued support from devotees, and improved administrative measures.
The temple is expected to witness further revenue growth in the coming years, supported by ongoing development works and increasing pilgrim inflow.
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