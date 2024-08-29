Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Muslim man builds Lord Krishna's temple in Belagavi embracing communal harmony

    In a time marked by Hindu-Muslim conflicts, a Muslim man has set an example of harmony by constructing a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 3:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    Bapu Shokat Tasewale, along with the villagers, built the temple and celebrated Krishna Janmashtami in the Hindu tradition in Ugar Khurd, Belagavi district.

    article_image2

    Living by the principle of 'One God for All,' Bapu, a devout Muslim, also worships Hindu deities like Krishna, Rama, Shiva, Parvati, and Hanuman at his home. This man has set a powerful example for people across the country. Despite following a different religion, his devotion to Lord Krishna remains unwavering. His home is adorned with images of Hindu deities such as Krishna, Ram, Shiva Parvati, Lakshmi Narayana, Hanuman, and Sri Shivayogi. He worships each one with deep reverence and faithfully observes all rituals.

    article_image3

    The temple was inaugurated by various religious leaders, including Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swami of Hukkeri Hiremath, who praised Bapu Shokat Tasewale's message of communal harmony. Bapu stated that he firmly believes in the quote, "God is one with many names." His faith is wholeheartedly supported by his wife, Amina Begum, and daughter, Pramila. The 58-year-old man added that his entire family is devoted to Krishna. The locals in the area also hold his devotion in high regard.

