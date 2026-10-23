Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line awaits Centre’s approval for its launch, while the Silk Board–K.R. Puram section of the Blue Line is targeted to open in July 2027. Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has reviewed ongoing metro works.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro expansion is awaiting key operational clearances, with the state government pushing for the opening of the Pink Line’s Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere section and setting fresh deadlines for the Blue Line. Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the state government was awaiting approval from the Union government to open the Pink Line stretch to the public. He made the statement after reviewing ongoing metro projects on Thursday, highlighting construction delays, traffic disruptions and the need for contractors to speed up work.

The minister said all trial runs on the 7.5-km Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere stretch had been completed. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) expects to obtain the final operational clearance within four to five days. Chief Minister has already written to the Centre seeking an inauguration date, but the state government has yet to receive a response. The state plans to meet the Union Minister next week to press for the line’s opening.

Silk Board to KR Puram Metro Stretch Targeted for July Next Year

Speaking about the 58-km Blue Line, which will connect the Central Silk Board area to Kempegowda International Airport, Krishna Byre Gowda said officials had been instructed to begin trial runs on the 19.75-km KR Puram to Central Silk Board stretch by the end of October.

BMRCL aims to complete the test runs and secure the necessary technical clearances to open the KR Puram to Central Silk Board section to passengers by July next year. For the Hebbal to Airport stretch, the minister has set a deadline to begin trial runs by November 2027.

Blue Line Trial Runs Targeted for October End

During his inspection of the Blue Line corridor between Hebbal and KR Puram on Thursday, Krishna Byre Gowda criticised contractors and metro officials over road and footpath encroachments caused by construction work. He said these obstructions were contributing to severe traffic congestion across the city.

The minister particularly objected to the extensive barricading near Manyata Tech Park along Nagawara Ring Road, saying it was unnecessarily restricting road space and worsening traffic congestion.

Speaking to reporters, he explained that the KR Puram to Nagawara and Hebbal stretch was technically complex, contributing to delays. A court stay lasting about a year on tree felling near KR Puram had pushed the project back by at least a year, he said.

Krishna Byre Gowda also highlighted the additional clearances required for tree felling in Bengaluru. He said metro projects in the city had to comply with procedures involving the Tree Committee and the High Court, particularly when public interest litigations (PILs) were filed.

The relocation of Cauvery water supply pipelines and underground drainage lines had caused further delays of around six to eight months, the minister added.

Construction work along the Outer Ring Road is also restricted by heavy daytime traffic. As a result, workers can carry out much of the work only between 7 pm and the early morning hours, further slowing progress.

While acknowledging that minor delays were common in large infrastructure projects, Krishna Byre Gowda expressed concern over the pace of work and the performance of contractors. He warned them to complete the required trial runs by the end of October and avoid further delays.

Minister Orders Removal of Unnecessary Barricades

The minister also expressed concern over barricades remaining on the Outer Ring Road in sections where metro construction had already been completed. He said these unnecessary obstructions were worsening Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and reducing the road space available to commuters.

Calling the situation unacceptable, Krishna Byre Gowda directed officials to remove unnecessary barricades immediately and restore the affected road space for vehicle movement.