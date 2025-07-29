- Home
Do Natural Depression Remedies Work? Science Tests 64 and Finds the Best Ones
A study reviewed 64 OTC remedies for depression. St John’s Wort, omega-3s, saffron, and vitamin D showed real promise. Others showed mixed or little effect. Learn which supplements work and what to watch out for.
The Widespread Use of Natural Remedies
Many people battling depression turn to natural remedies like supplements and herbal teas. Products such as St John’s Wort and omega-3s are especially popular. But just how well do these over-the-counter (OTC) solutions actually work? Researchers reviewed over 200 clinical trials to find out.
The Scale of the Study
In a massive review of nearly 24,000 study records and 209 clinical trials, researchers tested 64 different OTC products. They looked at effectiveness and safety, focusing only on trials that lasted longer than one week and involved adults aged 18 to 60.
Top Natural Remedies That Show Real Promise
Some products consistently showed benefits in reducing depressive symptoms. These include:
St John’s Wort (38 trials)
Omega-3 fatty acids (39 trials)
Saffron (18 trials)
Vitamin D (14 trials)
Probiotics (18 trials)
These had multiple trials showing effects comparable to prescription antidepressants.
Remedies with Growing Evidence1
Several other remedies had "emerging" support from 2 to 9 trials. These include:
Folic acid
Lavender
Zinc
Tryptophan
Rhodiola
Lemon balm
Some showed mood-boosting effects, but more studies are needed.
Products with Mixed or Weak Results
Not every natural remedy delivered strong results. Some showed mixed or no benefits:
Magnesium
Melatonin
Curcumin
Vitamin C
SAMe
Prebiotics
In many cases, results varied by dose or how the product was used
One-Time Trials Aren’t Enough
Forty-one OTC products were only studied once. While single trials might show positive effects, they’re not enough to draw real conclusions. These include popular items like cinnamon and chamomile.
Are These Remedies Safe?
Good news: very few safety concerns were reported, even when used alongside antidepressants. However, only 69% of studies reported side effects clearly. Researchers call for better safety monitoring in future trials.
What’s Next for Natural Depression Treatments?
Some herbal remedies, like ginseng, peppermint, and orange blossom, are widely used but understudied. Future research should focus on these, along with better safety reporting and testing OTC remedies with therapies like counseling.
