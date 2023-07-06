Lifestyle

7 foods that help fight depression

Image credits: Pexels

Fatty Fish

Research suggests that omega-3s can reduce symptoms of depression and improve overall mood. Incorporate fish into your diet twice a week.

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are excellent sources of folate, a B vitamin that helps regulate mood.

Whole Grains

Whole grains, including oats, quinoa, and brown rice, are complex carbohydrates that promote the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood.

Berries

Antioxidants help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are associated with an increased risk of depression.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds, including almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, are packed with nutrients beneficial for brain health.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate, specifically with a high cocoa content, is rich in flavonols, a type of antioxidant that enhances brain function and promotes feelings of well-being.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that supports a healthy gut. Emerging research indicates that gut health plays a crucial role in mental well-being.

