Scientists have found that the key to helping forests recover more quickly is the soil. Recent research shows that tropical forests can regrow up to twice as fast after being cleared if the soil has enough nitrogen. This means that what happens beneath the ground is just as important as what grows above it when forests are trying to recover.

The study was led by researchers from the University of Leeds and was the biggest and longest experiment ever done to understand how soil nutrients influence forest regrowth. The work focused on tropical land that had been previously cleared for farming, logging, and other human activities.