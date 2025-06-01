Europa: 5 things to know about Jupiter's 4th largest moon
Europa, one of Jupiter’s largest moons, is a frozen world with a subsurface ocean. It intrigues scientists as a possible home for alien life due to its water, heat, and essential elements
Hidden Ocean World
Europa hides a vast saltwater ocean beneath its icy crust—possibly twice the volume of all Earth's oceans combined.
Potential for Life
With water, energy, and key chemicals, Europa may offer one of the best chances to find extraterrestrial life in our solar system.
Ice-Covered Surface
Europa’s surface is a shell of ice, crisscrossed by cracks and ridges, hinting at a geologically active world below.
Europa Clipper Mission
Launched by NASA in October 2024, the Europa Clipper will explore whether Europa's ocean can support life.
Tidal Heating
Gravitational pull from Jupiter creates tidal flexing in Europa, warming its interior and possibly keeping its ocean in liquid form.