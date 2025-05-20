English

Mars, Jupiter

Millions of asteroids orbit between Mars and Jupiter, but their total mass is just 4% of the Moon’s, too small to form a planet.

Science May 20 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Pixabay
Jupiter

Early astronomers thought Ceres and others were fragments of a destroyed planet, later named Phaëthon.

Image credits: Pixabay
Disruption theory

The disruption theory claimed a planet was destroyed by Jupiter’s gravity or a collision.

Image credits: Pixabay
Asteroid Belt

Iron meteorites from the belt vary in composition, suggesting they came from different bodies, not one planet.

Image credits: Pixabay
Solar system's birth

Scientists now believe no planet ever existed there; the belt likely holds leftover material from the solar system’s birth.

Image credits: Pixabay
Gravity of the huge planet jupiter

Jupiter’s gravity prevents the asteroids from combining, making future planet formation in the belt impossible

Image credits: Pixabay

