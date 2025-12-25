Image Credit : Getty

For many, Christmas isn’t complete without the comforting aroma of a slow-steamed pudding rich with dried fruits, spices and brandy. For University of Tasmania's Lecturer in Synthetic Chemistry, Nathan Kilah, the festive season is also a reminder of the remarkable chemistry at work inside this traditional dessert.

“Christmas means different things to different people. For me, it’s an opportunity to eat celebratory foods that aren’t available all year round,” he wrote in The Conversation. His favourite? A glazed ham — closely followed by a “well-matured Christmas pudding with different dairy-rich trimmings.”

So what exactly happens when chemistry meets Christmas pudding?