Federal and local authorities have uncovered what they allege was an illegal biological laboratory operating inside a residential home in Las Vegas. The property is located on Sugar Springs Drive, near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Newly released video from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shows officers and hazmat teams wearing full protective gear as they entered the home. Agents were seen removing bags of medical tubing, vials, sealed containers, and other lab-related materials from the house.

The operation took place on Saturday after police obtained a search warrant and decided special safety steps were needed.

The discovery has raised fresh concerns among officials and lawmakers about the risk of unregulated biological work triggering another pandemic-type threat if such activities go unchecked.

Large amount of biological material discovered

During a press briefing on Monday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said investigators found a “significant volume of material” stored inside refrigerators and freezers throughout the house.

These included small vials and larger containers filled with liquids of different colours and unknown content. Some containers were marked with bio-safety labels.

McMahill said the scale of the discovery raised serious concerns and required immediate involvement from federal agencies.