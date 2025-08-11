Image Credit : Getty

Assemblages, in simple terms, are groups of animal remains from different environments. Geologist Gordon Baird, in his earlier work, had already identified two fossil assemblages. One group came from the sea, and the other came from a mix of river and land life near the shore.

In the recent research, scientists discovered a third distinct environment that gives remarkable insights into how life has spread out in the sea.

1. Near the Shore- This area had freshwater creatures like fish and insects, along with plants and animals washed in from land.

2. Offshore Ocean- Scientists found jellyfish, sea anemones, and marine life.

3. Transitional Zone- Between land and sea was a unique environment filled with marine worms, clams, and other animals that lived on or near the ocean floor.

According to lead scientist Jim Schiffbauer, each of these environments had its own unique conditions, which affected how animals were buried and fossilized.