Image Credit : Getty

A study led by scientists from the University of Reading has found that as the ozone layer continues to heal, it may actually trap more heat in the atmosphere, possibly leading to 40% more warming than earlier climate models predicted. The ozone layer blocks dangerous ultraviolet radiation. However, ozone is also a greenhouse gas, which means it can trap heat and contribute to global warming.

Under the 1987 Montreal Protocol, countries came together to ban harmful chemicals called CFCs and HCFCs, which were damaging the ozone layer. Due to this ban, the ozone layer is slowly recovering. But it also means there’s more ozone in the atmosphere, and therefore, more warming.