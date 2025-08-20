Image Credit : Getty

A study from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia found that old lithium batteries still contain valuable materials. PhD researcher Sadia Afrin explains that the global lithium battery market is expected to reach $87.5 billion by 2027, growing 13% every year. Lithium use is also expected to quadruple from 2020 to 2026.

Surprisingly, when a lithium battery can no longer power an electric vehicle, it often still holds up to 80% of its original capacity. This means millions of discarded batteries still contain valuable materials like lithium, nickel, and cobalt, all of which can be recovered through recycling.