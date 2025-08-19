English

What Indigenous Communities Have Known About Climate for Generations

Climate change Aug 19 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Global Warming

As the climate warms, wildfires are becoming more frequent, more intense, and more destructive, threatening communities, ecosystems, and air quality across the world.

Wildfires

To reduce the risk of catastrophic fires, we need smarter, more sustainable ways to manage land, and this includes learning from those who have been doing it for generations.

Cultural Burning

Cultural burning is a traditional Indigenous practice where controlled, low-intensity fires are used to safely manage landscapes like forests and grasslands.

Western Practices

Unlike Western prescribed burns, which are usually done using modern tools to prevent wildfires, cultural burning is guided by Indigenous values.

Generational Practices

These burns are deeply community- and family-oriented, passed down through generations, and tailored to specific local environments.

Using Natural Signs

Indigenous people use natural signs, like the size and fullness of berries, to decide when it's the right time to burn.

Wildfire Risks

Over time, many governments put a ban on this practice which contributed to an increase in wildfire risks, as dead vegetation built up without regular, low-level burns.

Welcoming Indigenous Practices

Now, interest in cultural burning is growing again, as scientists and governments begin to recognise the value of Indigenous knowledge.

Research

A research team led by Dr Kari Nadeau from Harvard University compared smoke from wildfires and prescribed burns.

What Did the Study Find?

The study found that wildfire smoke is much more toxic, while smoke from managed fires poses far fewer health risks.

Removing the Ban

In 2022, California reversed its ban on cultural burning, supporting Indigenous Tribes to reclaim and lead this practice.

Protecting the Environment

This shift shows how traditional knowledge and modern science can work together to protect people, ecosystems, and the climate.

Source:

Read more at Phys.org

