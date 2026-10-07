Despite multiple 50% rebate schemes, unpaid traffic fines in Karnataka have crossed a staggering Rs 3,000 crore, with Bengaluru accounting for the majority. Authorities attribute this to contactless enforcement and outdated databases, prompting the government to consider stricter recovery measures.

Despite several attempts by the Karnataka government to encourage motorists to clear pending traffic challans through 50% rebate schemes, unpaid traffic fines across the state have now crossed the Rs 3,000-crore mark.

Data accessed by Deccan Herald shows that Karnataka recorded 8.16 crore traffic violations between 2019 and August 2026. Of these, around 5.53 crore cases, or nearly 68%, remain unresolved. The total amount pending in these cases stands at approximately Rs 3,006.70 crore.

Bengaluru Accounts For Most Of The Unpaid Fines

Bengaluru has emerged as the biggest contributor to the state's outstanding traffic fines. The city recorded around 5.85 crore traffic violations, of which more than 3.72 crore cases are still pending. The unpaid fine amount in Bengaluru alone has reached approximately Rs 2,048.56 crore.

The figures indicate that the capital accounts for a substantial share of Karnataka's overall pending traffic dues.

Why Are Motorists Not Paying Their Fines?

Traffic officials believe multiple factors are responsible for the low recovery rate.

A major reason is contactless enforcement. More than 80% of traffic violations are reportedly detected through automated surveillance cameras. Since motorists are not always stopped at the location of the offence, many receive an SMS about the challan but do not immediately act on it.

Officials also point to outdated information in the VAHAN database. When vehicle owners change addresses or sell their vehicles without updating the records, notices may fail to reach the person responsible for the violation.

Another concern is the repeated 50% discount schemes. Traffic officials believe some motorists may deliberately delay payment, expecting another rebate to be announced later.

Government Considers Tougher Measures

With the outstanding amount continuing to grow, Karnataka authorities are exploring stricter ways to recover unpaid fines.

Director General and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem said the department is considering making payment of pending traffic fines a requirement for obtaining a vehicle's Fitness Certificate (FC).

Authorities are also examining possible legal changes that could prevent vehicles with outstanding traffic challans from getting their insurance renewed. The department is looking at several options to improve recovery of pending dues.

The issue has also gained attention following recent directions from the Supreme Court, which has pushed authorities to take stronger action against vehicles carrying unpaid e-challans. Measures discussed include action against such vehicles during checks and restrictions on certain online transport-related services.

Will Higher Fines Solve The Problem?

The government has also considered increasing penalties for certain traffic offences, with fines of up to Rs 5,000 being discussed for some violations.

However, traffic officials have questioned whether simply increasing the fine amount will solve the recovery problem. If motorists are already ignoring smaller penalties, a higher fine may only increase the value of unpaid dues unless authorities also establish a more effective recovery mechanism.

Officials therefore believe stronger enforcement and better recovery systems will be necessary alongside any increase in penalties.

Repeated Rebates Raise Concerns

Karnataka has introduced multiple 50% concession schemes in recent years to help motorists settle old traffic cases. Earlier rebate drives resulted in the closure of a significant number of pending cases, but authorities continue to face a huge backlog.

The latest figures suggest that discounts alone have not been enough to persuade a large section of motorists to clear their outstanding challans.

With more than Rs 3,000 crore still pending, Karnataka's traffic authorities now face the challenge of balancing stricter enforcement with measures that can actually improve fine recovery.