    West Bengal weather update: Will Durga Puja in Kolkata be a washout? IMD predicts more showers

    Will Durga Puja in Bengal be a washout? The weather may change significantly from today onwards.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    Weather in South Bengal

    The intensity of the rain has decreased somewhat. The low pressure has weakened. But complete relief is not coming yet. There is no respite from the rain during Puja, many districts of South Bengal may get drenched.

    article_image2

    Weather in South Bengal

    Rain is forecast in Purulia, the two Medinipurs, and the two 24 Parganas. Several other districts will also get wet.

    article_image3

    Weather in South Bengal

    Rain may occur in several districts of South Bengal on October 1, October 3, i.e. Mahalaya and the day before. Bengal may get wet even during Puja.

    article_image4

    Weather in South Bengal

    Light to moderate rain with thundershowers may occur in all districts of South Bengal for a few days during Puja.

    article_image5

    Weather in South Bengal

    However, the weather will improve in South Bengal in the next 2-3 days. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in various districts of South Bengal till Monday.

    article_image6

    Weather in South Bengal

    The northern districts will also be flooded during Puja. It has been reported that flood situation may arise in several districts.

