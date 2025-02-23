West Bengal weather update: Rain expected in Kolkata; several districts on alert for thunderstorms

Kolkata and South Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain on Sunday evening. Rainfall will decrease from tomorrow, with three days of dry weather. Thunderstorms are also predicted in North Bengal.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 9:02 AM IST

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in Kolkata on Sunday evening. The sky will be cloudy on Sunday. Chance of rain with thunderstorms. Max & min temp around 27°C & 21°C.

article_image2

A lot of water vapor has entered from the Bay of Bengal. Rain forecast across the state today and Sunday.

article_image3

Rainfall will start decreasing from tomorrow. The weather will remain dry across the state for 3 days.

article_image4

Possibility of rain with thunderstorms in other districts of South Bengal. It is scattered. Rain and hailstorms with thunderstorms and strong winds at 40-50 kmph likely in several districts.

article_image5

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms likely in South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur. Possibility of strong winds at 30-40 kmph and rain with thunderstorms in Kolkata & South Bengal.

article_image6

On Sunday, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in all the districts of North Bengal. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms likely in some places in North Bengal districts.

