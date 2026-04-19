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Kolkata Weather Latest Update: Rain in North, South Sizzles—When Will Kolkata Finally Cool Down?
The Alipore Weather Office has predicted two completely different weather patterns for Bengal. While North Bengal is on alert for heavy rains, South Bengal is bracing for a severe heatwave.
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The temperature is only going to get worse.
High moisture in the air will keep the weather sticky and uncomfortable. Today's maximum temperature is around 34°C and the minimum is 27.3°C, but the Met office predicts it will rise by another 2 to 3 degrees in the next few days.
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Kolkata's sky is partly cloudy but very humid.
Even with some clouds, the sun is beating down hard. While a light drizzle is possible later, the weather will remain dry for the most part. For Kolkata, the main headache is the sticky, humid feeling, more than anything else.
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Image Credit : ANI
North Bengal is on heavy rain alert.
The Alipore Weather Office has issued a heavy rain warning for North Bengal. The Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts are likely to get heavy showers. This is a complete contrast to the weather in the south, and this stormy weather in the north isn't expected to end anytime soon.
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Heavy showers and gusty winds up north.
While there's no big temperature change in North Bengal, places like Malda and South Dinajpur will feel hot and uncomfortable. The rain might reduce from Tuesday or Wednesday. Today, these districts could see heavy rain (70-100 mm) along with gusty winds blowing at 50 km/h in the five northernmost districts.
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South Bengal districts may cross 40°C.
By Monday, districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and Birbhum could see temperatures crossing 40°C. The weather department has warned that heat and discomfort are rising across South Bengal, with the western districts becoming a major cause for concern.
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Warning issued for heat stroke risk.
The Alipore Weather Office has issued a special warning, advising the elderly, children, and sick people not to go out between 11 am and 3 pm. The weather office also said that hot 'Loo' winds might blow, increasing the risk of heat stroke.
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Kolkata's temperature could hit 38°C.
Kolkata itself could see the mercury touch 38°C. Districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, and both Bardhamans might get some light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h winds. However, the rain will decrease from today, making the heat feel even more intense.
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Why is Bengal's weather so unpredictable?
This strange weather is happening because of two systems. A cyclonic circulation is active over Odisha, and a trough is extending from Bihar to Chhattisgarh. These systems are pumping a lot of moisture into the state, causing this unpredictable situation.
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A tale of two weathers in one state.
The Alipore Weather Office confirms that Bengal is seeing two different weather stories unfold. While South Bengal is scorching under the hot sun, North Bengal is getting drenched in rain. The state is clearly split between two extreme weather patterns.
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