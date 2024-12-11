West Bengal weather: Cold wave to hit soon, temperature to drop due to THIS reason

Despite the start of December, the initial impact of winter wasn't strongly felt. However, the cold has now started to intensify in West Bengal. But there's a new development: another cyclone has formed.

As the second week of December begins, winter intensifies in West Bengal. However, a cyclone has emerged as a new factor. A low-pressure area has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal, moving west-northwest.

It's heading towards the Tamil Nadu coast, near Sri Lanka. Dense fog will affect three districts in South Bengal: Murshidabad, West Burdwan, and Birbhum.

Visibility may drop to 200 meters in heavy fog. Western districts may also experience temperature drops.

Temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius or lower. The Meteorological Department predicts temperatures below 15 degrees in South Bengal, including Kolkata, by the weekend.

Like South Bengal, North Bengal districts are not expected to receive rain today. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda will remain dry. North Bengal's weather will remain dry until next Monday, with temperatures dropping by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Latest Videos