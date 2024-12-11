West Bengal weather: Cold wave to hit soon, temperature to drop due to THIS reason

Despite the start of December, the initial impact of winter wasn't strongly felt. However, the cold has now started to intensify in West Bengal. But there's a new development: another cyclone has formed.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

As the second week of December begins, winter intensifies in West Bengal. However, a cyclone has emerged as a new factor. A low-pressure area has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal, moving west-northwest.

article_image2

It's heading towards the Tamil Nadu coast, near Sri Lanka. Dense fog will affect three districts in South Bengal: Murshidabad, West Burdwan, and Birbhum.

article_image3

Visibility may drop to 200 meters in heavy fog. Western districts may also experience temperature drops.

article_image4

Temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius or lower. The Meteorological Department predicts temperatures below 15 degrees in South Bengal, including Kolkata, by the weekend.

article_image5

Like South Bengal, North Bengal districts are not expected to receive rain today. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda will remain dry.

North Bengal's weather will remain dry until next Monday, with temperatures dropping by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's in-laws reject harassment charge, say we are not guilty gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents gcw

"Men also have dignity": Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Balachandra Menon in sexual assault case dmn

Caught on camera: Smoke erupts as car crashes into hotel reception, gas delivery boy narrowly escapes dmn

Permanent alimony shouldn't penalize husband but ensure decent living for wife: Supreme Court shk

