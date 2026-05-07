MLA Salary: Bengal MLAs and Ministers Salaries Revealed Surprisingly High Earnings!
The assembly elections in the state are over. The BJP is all set to form the government with a massive majority. The new government's swearing-in is on May 9. Suvendu Adhikari could take oath as the Chief Minister, along with two deputy CMs.
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Suvendu Adhikari at a political rally.
The assembly elections in the state are over, and the BJP is set to form the government with a huge majority. The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for May 9. Reports suggest Suvendu Adhikari could become the Chief Minister, with two deputy CMs also taking oath.
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The interior of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.
A few days after the cabinet is sworn in, the new MLAs will take their oaths in the legislative assembly. However, only 293 MLAs will be sworn in, not the full house of 294. This is because the election for the Falta assembly seat has been postponed.
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A close-up of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly building.
Do you know how much an MLA or a minister actually earns? Their total income is not just their basic salary. They receive several allowances, which significantly increases their take-home pay each month.
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The facade of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly building.
MLAs receive a substantial monthly amount when you combine their salary, allowances, and reimbursements for phone bills and travel expenses. Their total monthly pay package includes both the basic salary and these specific allowances.
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Indian currency notes.
MLAs also get allowances for hiring a personal secretary and for house rent. They first pay for these expenses out of their own pocket and are later reimbursed by the assembly secretariat. Additionally, their medical expenses, and those of their family, are also covered.
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A person counting Indian rupee notes.
Before March 2023, the basic salaries were much lower. An MLA earned just ₹10,000 per month. A Minister of State received ₹10,900, and a full Cabinet Minister's salary was ₹11,000. On top of this, they received various other allowances for attending assembly sessions and committee meetings.
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Stacks of Indian currency notes.
In March 2023, the government approved a significant salary hike of ₹40,000 for all MLAs and ministers. Following this, an MLA's basic monthly salary jumped from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. Similarly, a Minister of State's salary went from ₹10,900 to ₹50,900, and a Cabinet Minister's from ₹11,000 to ₹51,000.
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A hand holding a bundle of Indian 500 rupee notes.
Under the current pay structure, when you add up all the allowances and payments for attending committee meetings, a West Bengal MLA's total monthly earning comes to ₹1.21 lakh. For the Leader of the Opposition, Ministers of State, and Cabinet Ministers, this figure is even higher, at nearly ₹1.5 lakh per month.
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