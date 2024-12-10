West Bengal employees' salaries to rise as DA Hike likely in January 2025

Discussions regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees in West Bengal are intensifying. The DA case is likely to be heard in the Supreme Court next month, and there are expectations of a DA increase.

Dearness Allowance

There is intense speculation about the DA for state government employees. While there have been long-standing complications regarding DA, speculation about a potential increase is rife.

DA in January

Several reports claim that the DA for state government employees may increase again in January. The central government increased DA during Diwali. Following this, several state governments also increased DA, but not West Bengal.

Reason for DA Hope

The DA for state government employees was increased in January of this year, leading to hopes of another increase in January 2025.

Two DA Increases

The state government increased DA twice this year, in January and April, raising hopes for another increase in January. In December 2023, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a DA increase, effective from January. A similar announcement is anticipated this year.

DA Case in January

The DA case is expected to be heard in the Supreme Court on January 7. Experts anticipate another DA increase before then. State government employees received two DA increases this year, bringing the total to 14%.

Central DA

The central government increased DA by 3% during Diwali, bringing the total for central government employees to 50%. The difference in DA between state and central government employees is currently 36%.

