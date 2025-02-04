West Bengal DA Hike: Government to hike salary according to 7th Pay Commission? Check HERE

A major announcement regarding Dearness Allowance (DA) is anticipated in West Bengal. Speculation is rife that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might establish the 7th Pay Commission, potentially doubling the salaries of state government employees

Published: Feb 4, 2025, 6:22 PM IST

Big DA announcement by Mamata Banerjee. State government employees' dearness allowance may increase. Salaries could see a significant jump

budget 2025
Sources suggest the increased DA will be announced on budget day. A substantial DA increase is expected, bringing excellent news for government employees

State government employees have long expressed discontent over DA. The Mamata Banerjee government is finally compelled to increase DA, following the central government's lead

Several states have increased DA following the central government's move. The 8th Pay Commission has also been recently announced

The last Pay Commission in West Bengal was in 2015. It's been almost 10 years, indicating the time for a new Pay Commission

The formation of the 7th Pay Commission is under consideration by the Mamata Banerjee government, with an announcement expected soon

Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, the government aims to appease state employees with a substantial salary increase

The Chief Minister's earlier statement against a DA hike caused discontent among employees. This may now be addressed with an impending DA announcement

State government employees anticipate several DA-related announcements in the budget, hoping for salary increases before April

While not mandatory, Pay Commissions are typically announced every 10 years. This timeframe suggests the 7th Pay Commission announcement is due

Mamata Banerjee may deliver positive news in this budget, potentially addressing the state government employees' DA concerns

