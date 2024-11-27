West Bengal DA arrears case in Supreme Court: Employees deliver powerful message to legal experts

The West Bengal government employees' Dearness Allowance (DA) case is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court in the new year. Confederation of State Government Employees General Secretary Malay Mukhopadhyay provided a significant update regarding the legal representation and other aspects of the case.

 

Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

DA Case in Supreme Court

The West Bengal government employees' DA case is scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court in January 2025. This will be the 14th hearing of the case.

Last Hearing

The last hearing of the DA case in the Supreme Court took place on July 15. The next hearing is expected after nearly six months.

Upcoming Hearing

The DA case will be heard by Justices Rishikesh Roy and S. Bhatti as a Non-Miscellaneous matter. Government employees hope for a substantial hearing this time.

Government Employees' Hope

The case, which was at the 'extensive hearing' stage, included other allowances. The court's order on July 15 stated the need for a detailed hearing of the application.

Change of Lawyer?

Government employees have been protesting the DA issue since 2016, with the legal battle ongoing. Questions about changing legal representation have arisen.

Message to Govt Employees

Malay Mukhopadhyay stated there are no plans to change lawyers at this time and they will continue with the current legal team.

Mukhopadhyay added that they cannot afford to change or hire new lawyers due to existing expenses. The case, ongoing since 2016, has progressed from the State Administrative Tribunal to the Calcutta High Court and now the Supreme Court.

DA Case Journey

With Justice Roy's retirement on January 31, 2025, some employees hope for two hearings in January to avoid further delays.

Two Hearings in January?

The DA case has been in the Supreme Court since 2022, initially under Justices Maheshwari and Roy. Justice Maheshwari retired in 2023.

