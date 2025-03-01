Weather update: India's February heatwave breaks 124-year record, summer to be tougher?

The winter of 2024-25 didn't bring much chill to many cities. Before summer even arrived, the heat started. February recorded the highest temperatures in years.

Winter hasn't even left yet and summer hasn't even started, the sun is already blazing. These temperatures in February are the highest in a century. The highest temperatures in February were recorded in 1901. After that, the highest temperature was recorded in February 2025.

This February, the average temperature in India has crossed 22 degrees. Naturally, February has a mix of cold and hot weather. But it's not usually like a summer season.

For the first time in India, the average minimum temperature has crossed 15 degrees. It's never been this hot before.

The average maximum temperature in India was high in February 2023. After that, the highest temperature was recorded this February.

For the first time in India, the average nighttime temperature has crossed 15 degrees. Weather experts say this is a very worrying thing.

The Meteorological Department has warned that there will be heat waves in many parts of the country until May. This will cause a lot of trouble for people.

It is said that 8% more electricity will be used in the summer of 2024 than last time. It will be that hot. Electricity generating companies are getting ready for this.

The Meteorological Department said that the nighttime temperature in Delhi this February is the highest since 1951. The minimum temperature in Safdarjung reached 19.5 degrees.

