Weather update: India's February heatwave breaks 124-year record, summer to be tougher?

The winter of 2024-25 didn't bring much chill to many cities. Before summer even arrived, the heat started. February recorded the highest temperatures in years. 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 8:21 AM IST

Winter hasn't even left yet and summer hasn't even started, the sun is already blazing. These temperatures in February are the highest in a century. The highest temperatures in February were recorded in 1901. After that, the highest temperature was recorded in February 2025.

budget 2025
article_image2

This February, the average temperature in India has crossed 22 degrees. Naturally, February has a mix of cold and hot weather. But it's not usually like a summer season.

article_image3

For the first time in India, the average minimum temperature has crossed 15 degrees. It's never been this hot before.

article_image4

The average maximum temperature in India was high in February 2023. After that, the highest temperature was recorded this February.

article_image5

For the first time in India, the average nighttime temperature has crossed 15 degrees. Weather experts say this is a very worrying thing.

article_image6

The Meteorological Department has warned that there will be heat waves in many parts of the country until May. This will cause a lot of trouble for people.

article_image7

It is said that 8% more electricity will be used in the summer of 2024 than last time. It will be that hot. Electricity generating companies are getting ready for this.

article_image8

The Meteorological Department said that the nighttime temperature in Delhi this February is the highest since 1951. The minimum temperature in Safdarjung reached 19.5 degrees.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt eyes tattoo parlour regulations as metal contamination raises health risks AJR

Karnataka govt eyes tattoo parlour regulations as metal contamination raises health risks

Chamoli avalanche: 33 BRO workers rescued, 22 still trapped; Uttarakhand Govt issues helpline numbers snt

Chamoli avalanche: 33 BRO workers rescued, 22 still trapped; Uttarakhand Govt issues helpline numbers

Severe weather disrupts Himachal: Heavy snowfall cuts off 583 roads, essential services affected AJR

Severe weather disrupts Himachal: Heavy snowfall cuts off 583 roads, essential services affected

Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH) ddr

Kannada vs Nepali: Viral video of clash over language, sparks debate on regional identity (WATCH)

Manipur Governor extends deadline for surrendering looted voluntary arms and weapons ddr

Manipur extends deadline for surrendering illegal arms as security forces recover weapons

Recent Stories

Gene Hackman-Betsy Arakawa death: Sheriff reveals couple were likely dead for over a week snt

Gene Hackman-Betsy Arakawa death: Sheriff reveals couple were likely dead for over a week

RRB Group D Recruitment: Application window closes today, apply now for 32438 vacancies iwh

RRB Group D Recruitment: Application window closes today, apply now for 32438 vacancies

Karnataka govt eyes tattoo parlour regulations as metal contamination raises health risks AJR

Karnataka govt eyes tattoo parlour regulations as metal contamination raises health risks

Life expectancy myths vs. facts: Why women live longer than men; Genetics or Lifestyle? MEG

Life expectancy myths vs. facts: Why women live longer than men; Genetics or Lifestyle?

Chamoli avalanche: 33 BRO workers rescued, 22 still trapped; Uttarakhand Govt issues helpline numbers snt

Chamoli avalanche: 33 BRO workers rescued, 22 still trapped; Uttarakhand Govt issues helpline numbers

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon