Weather LATEST update: Met office releases HEATWAVE warning for THESE places; Check HERE

Severe heat is on its way! The weekend will see intense sunshine. What warnings has the Meteorological Department issued?

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 8:20 AM IST

Delhi-NCR experienced April-May-like heat in February. People are sweating profusely. The temperature has already reached 26 degrees. There is a possibility of further heat increase in the coming days

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be intense heat waves on Monday and Tuesday. The maximum temperature can be around 26 to 28 degrees. The minimum temperature will be around 10 to 12 degrees

Strong winds will blow again between February 12 and 14. Their speed can be 15 to 25 kilometers per hour. During this time the maximum temperature can be between 24 and 27 degrees and the minimum temperature between 9 and 13 degrees

Temperatures have increased by 2 to 3 degrees in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Although it feels a bit cold in the morning, the scorching sun has started bothering people during the day. There is a possibility of increasing heat in the next 2-4 days

Has the cold disappeared? Skymet reported that a western disturbance covered the western Himalayas on February 8. This reduced the cold winds

This system will bring rain and snowfall in the mountains between February 8 and 12. Its effect will not be seen in the plains. After this system passes, the surface winds will become strong again. Between February 10 and 12, the temperature in the capital can be around 27 degrees

Temperature is rising in Rajasthan. An increase of two to three degrees Celsius has been recorded in the minimum and maximum temperatures in most parts of Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather and rising temperatures for the next few days

According to the Meteorological Department, the sky has been clear for the last 24 hours and bright sunshine has been seen in all cities. During this time, the maximum temperature increased by 3-4 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, Nagaur, Bikaner, Barmer, Udaipur, Sikar and Alwar

Barmer was the warmest place on Saturday, where the maximum temperature was 32 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius in Dausa

