UP Weather: Uttar Pradesh is about to experience a period of intense heat. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state will be completely dry from June 7. During this time, hot westerly winds will blow, causing a rapid rise in temperature. Experts say that the temperature may rise in the coming days, due to which, according to the Meteorological Department, the weather in the state will be completely dry from June 7. During this time, there will be no rain, no clouds, and no cool winds. On the contrary, hot westerly winds will blow, which will increase the temperature rapidly.