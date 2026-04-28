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UP Weather Today: Intense Heatwave Across Cities, Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Agra and Noida
Uttar Pradesh sees mixed weather on April 28—heatwave across most cities, while Agra and Noida may get rain, clouds, and thunderstorms. Conditions remain hot and unstable statewide.
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On April 28, cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Noida, and Prayagraj will see very different weather. Many cities will have clear skies, but Agra and Noida can expect clouds, rain, and thunderstorms. The whole state will feel the heatwave, but some places might get relief from rain and strong winds. Basically, the weather is hot and unstable, so people need to be careful.
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Today, Agra's temperature could hit 43°C, which is a proper heatwave. Prayagraj will be at 42°C, while Kanpur and Noida will see 40°C. Lucknow is expected to be at 39°C. The minimum temperatures will stay between 24°C and 28°C. All these numbers are above normal, so you'll feel the 'loo'-like hot winds across Uttar Pradesh. The risk of heat stress and dehydration is high, especially in the afternoon.
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The IMD says Agra and Noida will have partly cloudy skies with a couple of spells of rain or thundershowers. Agra might also see strong winds of 40-50 km/h and lightning. Noida could also get rain with thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj will have clear weather, making the heat feel even more intense. So, it's relief for some cities, but continued heat for others.
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With both heatwaves and thunderstorms on the cards, you need to be very careful. Try to avoid going out between 12 noon and 4 pm. Keep drinking water and ORS. Wear light and loose-fitting clothes. During a storm, don't stand in open areas or under trees. Be extra cautious while driving during strong winds. Take special care of the elderly and children, as the heatwave affects them quickly.
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In the coming days, the temperature in Uttar Pradesh will stay around 40°C, and in some districts, it might even cross 42°C. Since there won't be much rain, the heat won't reduce. The heatwave could get even more intense as we enter May. Especially in cities with clear skies today, the temperature is likely to rise further in the next 2-3 days. So, expect only a little relief and a long spell of heat.
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