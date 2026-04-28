5 5 Image Credit : Getty

In the coming days, the temperature in Uttar Pradesh will stay around 40°C, and in some districts, it might even cross 42°C. Since there won't be much rain, the heat won't reduce. The heatwave could get even more intense as we enter May. Especially in cities with clear skies today, the temperature is likely to rise further in the next 2-3 days. So, expect only a little relief and a long spell of heat.