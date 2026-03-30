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Scorching Heat

Although the rain on March 30 will bring some relief, it's only temporary. The IMD indicates that temperatures will rise sharply in the coming days. With the start of April, the mercury in many UP cities could touch 39°C to 41°C. There's a high chance of heatwave-like conditions in Prayagraj and nearby areas. According to the weather department, this is a sign of pre-summer heat, so everyone should start preparing for the hot days ahead.