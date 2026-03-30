UP Weather Alert, March 30: Thunderstorms in Noida and Agra, Heatwave in Prayagraj
Stormy rains and strong winds hit Noida and Agra, while Prayagraj scorches at 38°C. Lucknow and Kanpur see evening showers. UP shows a sharp weather divide on March 30, 2026. Stay safe.
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Image Credit : ANI
UP Weather on Monday
A clear divide in UP's weather today, March 30, 2026. Cities like Noida and Agra are bracing for rain and thunder. But in Prayagraj, the sun will be out, making it feel very hot. Lucknow and Kanpur are somewhere in the middle, with a chance of evening showers. It's a classic case of two different weather patterns in one state.
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UP Weather Today
Today, you'll see a big temperature gap between cities. Prayagraj will be the hottest, with the maximum temperature hitting 38°C. Lucknow will be at 36°C, Kanpur at 34°C, Agra at 31°C, and Noida at 30°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 17°C and 22°C. Cities getting rain will feel a slight drop in temperature, while areas with clear skies will remain hot.
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IMD Weather Report
The IMD reports that Noida and Agra might get one or two spells of rain with strong winds. Agra, in particular, has a warning for winds blowing at 50-60 km/h. Lucknow and Kanpur also show signs of evening thunderstorms and light rain. In contrast, Prayagraj will have partly cloudy skies, leading to strong sunshine during the day. This shows that weather is active in western and central UP, while heat is rising in the eastern parts.
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Caution Advised
You need to be careful today, especially in Noida, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur. With strong winds (40-60 km/h) and a chance of lightning, stay away from open areas. Don't stand near trees, poles, or weak structures. Drive carefully, as rain and high winds can reduce visibility. In areas with clear weather, stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun to avoid heatstroke.
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Scorching Heat
Although the rain on March 30 will bring some relief, it's only temporary. The IMD indicates that temperatures will rise sharply in the coming days. With the start of April, the mercury in many UP cities could touch 39°C to 41°C. There's a high chance of heatwave-like conditions in Prayagraj and nearby areas. According to the weather department, this is a sign of pre-summer heat, so everyone should start preparing for the hot days ahead.
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