5 5 Image Credit : ANI

According to the IMD, the weather will start clearing up after April 9, and temperatures will rise sharply. Between April 10 and 12, the mercury could climb to 34°C to 36°C. Even with strong winds, the 'real feel' of the heat will increase, and the afternoon sun will be quite harsh. This means the heat is set to make a strong comeback right after this brief rainy spell on April 8.