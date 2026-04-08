UP Weather LATEST Update: Lucknow, Prayagraj on Rain Alert; Thunderstorms to Hit 7 Cities
UP Weather Alert: Lucknow, Prayagraj, Noida, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Kanpur face rain, thunderstorms, hail, strong winds on April 8. Temperatures 27–31°C; stay safe, avoid open areas, drive carefully.
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On April 8, cities across Uttar Pradesh including Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Prayagraj will see a sudden shift in weather. According to the IMD, the day will be cloudy with spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. This will bring temperatures down to around 27°C to 31°C, offering a welcome break from the rising heat. Stay alert as the weather can change unexpectedly.
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Noida, Agra, and Kanpur can expect generally cloudy skies with a couple of rain spells and thunderstorms. The weather will be more active in Lucknow and Prayagraj, which might see intermittent rain, strong winds, and even hailstorms. Meerut and Ghaziabad will also remain cloudy with chances of light showers or thundershowers. Strong winds blowing at 40-50 km/h could hit all these cities. The risk of lightning and sudden downpours will persist all day.
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Today's weather brings relief, but also some risks. Strong winds, lightning, and hailstorms can be dangerous. The IMD advises people to avoid standing in open fields, under trees, or near weak structures. If you're driving, be careful of slippery roads and poor visibility. It's best to keep children and the elderly indoors. Also, make sure to protect your mobile phones and other electronic gadgets.
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The rain and cloud cover will bring some relief from the heat in these cities today. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal, making the weather feel pleasant. However, humidity is expected to shoot up to 70-90%, which will cause a lot of stickiness and discomfort. This temporary cool spell is also a sign that hotter days are just around the corner.
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According to the IMD, the weather will start clearing up after April 9, and temperatures will rise sharply. Between April 10 and 12, the mercury could climb to 34°C to 36°C. Even with strong winds, the 'real feel' of the heat will increase, and the afternoon sun will be quite harsh. This means the heat is set to make a strong comeback right after this brief rainy spell on April 8.
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