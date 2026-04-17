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UP Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Heatwave Across the State, Agra and Prayagraj Likely to Hit 42°C
On April 17, 2026, Uttar Pradesh will see clear skies and intense heat. Cities like Lucknow, Agra, and Prayagraj may hit 42°C, with no rain expected, making it a hot and dry day across the state.
On April 17, 2026, major Uttar Pradesh cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Noida, and Prayagraj will have completely clear skies. With no cloud cover, the strong sun will beat down all day. The IMD has forecast no chance of rain or thunderstorms, meaning the day will be hot and dry. While the weather will be stable, the heat's impact will vary across these cities.
Today, Agra and Prayagraj will see the highest temperatures, touching up to 42°C. Meanwhile, Lucknow and Kanpur will record 40°C, and Noida will be around 37°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 21°C and 25°C. With humidity at about 30%, the heat will feel quite sharp. People can expect 'loo'-like conditions, especially in the afternoon, so anyone stepping out needs to be careful of the hot winds.
The IMD report states that clear skies will cause the sun's rays to directly and rapidly heat the ground. This will make the daytime temperature feel even hotter. Since there is no rain or cloud cover expected, there is no hope for any relief. This is a clear sign that the summer heat is quickly intensifying across UP, particularly in cities like Agra and Prayagraj.
The intense heat and clear sky increase the risk of heatstroke. Authorities advise people to avoid going out between 12 PM and 4 PM. If you must go out, make sure to cover your head, wear light-coloured clothes, and drink plenty of water. Children and the elderly need special attention. While there is no official warning yet, it is crucial to stay cautious.
The forecast indicates that the heat in Uttar Pradesh will get even more intense in the coming days. After April 18, the temperature is expected to remain above 40°C and could even reach 43°C in some cities. With the weather staying clear, the heat will continue to build up with little chance of relief. By the end of April, the state could face heatwave-like conditions, making the coming days very challenging.
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