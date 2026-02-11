- Home
Nakka Nageswara Rao from Andhra's Bapatla died of a heart attack and was declared brought dead at a govt hospital. With no vehicle available and unable to afford Rs 2,000-4,000 for private transport, his brothers carried his body 12-13 km on a bike.
Man Declared Dead After Heart Attack In Bapatla
A painful incident from Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district has shocked many people after two brothers were forced to carry their sibling’s body on a motorcycle because they could not afford transport.
Nakka Nageswara Rao, a resident of Ralla Cheruvu in Chintayapalem Panchayat, Karlapalem Mandal, suffered a heart attack. His family rushed him to the Bapatla Area Government Hospital on a bike. However, doctors at the hospital declared that he was brought dead.
Rao supported his family by doing odd jobs. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.
No Mahaprasthanam Vehicle Available
After his death, the family faced another hardship. There was no 'Mahaprasthanam' vehicle available near the hospital to transport the body. These vehicles are meant for free transportation of bodies in some government hospitals.
Disclaimer: The below video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised
Two men transported the body of their brother on a motorcycle for 13 kilometres, as they could not afford to hire an auto in #Bapatla district on Tuesday.
The deceased man identified as Nakka Nageswara Rao, suffered a heart attack and was brought to Area Hospital in Bapatla,… pic.twitter.com/0PKG5NMgYM
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 11, 2026
The family tried to hire a private vehicle. According to reports, they were asked to pay between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000. The brothers said they could not afford the amount.
With no other option, two men transported the body of their brother on a motorcycle for about 12 to 13 kilometres to their native village, Chintayapalem. One brother rode the bike while the other sat behind, holding the body carefully, health officials confirmed.
Video Goes Viral On Social Media
As the brothers carried the body through the road, some local people took photos and videos. These clips were later shared on social media and quickly went viral. Many users expressed shock and sadness over the incident.
The images showed the brothers travelling slowly on the bike with the body placed between them. The sight moved many viewers and sparked strong reactions online.
Officials Respond After Viral Outrage
After the videos spread widely, Bapatla District Collector Vinod Kumar responded to the matter. He ordered a detailed inquiry and asked for a report to be submitted immediately.
The Collector also said that proposals are being sent to the government to sanction a Mahaprasthanam vehicle for the Bapatla Area Government Hospital.
According to Samayam Telugu, the Collector assured that action would be taken after the inquiry.
Hospital’s Statement On The Matter
Bapatla district medical and health officer Vijaya said the brothers had not informed hospital authorities about their financial situation. Speaking to News Nine, she said:
“Mahaprasthanam vehicles meant for free transportation of bodies are available at government hospitals attached to medical colleges. We are probing into the matter and will make sure such lapses do not recur.”
Hospital officials also stated that if the family had informed them about their difficulty, arrangements could have been made.
A Larger Question On Public Facilities
The incident has raised questions about access to basic public services in smaller government hospitals. Many people online asked why a poor family had to suffer even after losing a loved one.
For the family of Nakka Nageswara Rao, the loss was already painful. The struggle to take his body home made it even more heartbreaking.
Authorities have promised an investigation. The report is now awaited.
