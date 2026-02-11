A painful incident from Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district has shocked many people after two brothers were forced to carry their sibling’s body on a motorcycle because they could not afford transport.

Nakka Nageswara Rao, a resident of Ralla Cheruvu in Chintayapalem Panchayat, Karlapalem Mandal, suffered a heart attack. His family rushed him to the Bapatla Area Government Hospital on a bike. However, doctors at the hospital declared that he was brought dead.

Rao supported his family by doing odd jobs. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.