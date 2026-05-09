UP Latest Weather Update: IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Rain in Several Districts; Check
The weather department has issued an alert for thunderstorms, rain and lightning across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Strong winds up to 50 km/h are expected in parts of Purvanchal, bringing relief from the intense summer heat.
UP's weather is about to change, with an alert for storms and rain in these districts.
The weather department has warned of a yellow alert-like situation in many districts. They estimate that some areas could see strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Along with the wind and rain, there is also a warning for lightning strikes, so people should be careful.
Strong winds expected in these districts.
The weather department says strong winds may hit Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, and Mahrajganj, along with nearby areas. Many places could also see dust storms with light to moderate rainfall.
Warning for rain and lightning strikes.
The weather department has issued a specific warning for thunderstorms with rain and lightning for Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ballia districts. Both rural and urban areas connected to these districts might also feel the effects. Weather scientists advise people to stay alert due to the sudden change.
A welcome break from the intense heat.
For the past several days, most parts of the state have been reeling under strong sun and humid conditions, making things difficult for people. Now, with the rain and strong winds, temperatures are expected to drop. Weather experts say this change will provide temporary relief from the heat, but the thunderstorms and lightning could also pose a danger.
Special advisory issued for farmers.
The weather department has advised farmers to be extra cautious. They have warned that strong winds and rain could damage harvested crops and grains stored in open yards. Farmers have been told to move their produce to a safe place and keep a close watch on weather updates.
People urged to stay alert and safe.
The administration has appealed to people to stay away from open spaces, trees, and electric poles during the bad weather. They have also advised everyone to avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary. The weather department is continuously monitoring the situation and may issue new updates in the next 24 hours.
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