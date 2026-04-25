3 5 Image Credit : Getty

The IMD reports that a continuous heatwave will persist in these cities. Scorching sun and 'loo' winds in the afternoon can be brutal. The impact will be especially severe in Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Meanwhile, the combination of a heatwave and warm nights in Agra and Noida is making the situation even more dangerous. Temperatures could rise by another 1-2°C in the next 2-3 days.