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UP Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecast Warns of Severe Conditions; Temperatures Touch 42-45°C Across Cities
Severe heatwave is expected across UP on April 25, 2026, with IMD warning of loo winds and temperatures of 42-45°C in Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Noida, and Prayagraj, with hot dry conditions and warm nights.
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On April 25, 2026, major UP cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Noida, and Prayagraj will feel the full impact of a severe heatwave. The IMD says strong 'loo' winds will blow during the day, with temperatures staying between 42°C and 45°C. There's no relief at night either, as Agra and Noida will have unusually warm nights. The weather will remain completely dry, with no chance of clouds or rain.
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Today, temperatures in all these cities have hit dangerous levels. Prayagraj will be the hottest, where the maximum temperature could touch 45°C. Lucknow and Agra might record 44°C, Kanpur 43°C, and Noida 42°C. Even minimum temperatures will stay high, between 24°C and 27°C, which is above normal. The high humidity of 20-30% will make the heat feel even worse.
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The IMD reports that a continuous heatwave will persist in these cities. Scorching sun and 'loo' winds in the afternoon can be brutal. The impact will be especially severe in Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Kanpur. Meanwhile, the combination of a heatwave and warm nights in Agra and Noida is making the situation even more dangerous. Temperatures could rise by another 1-2°C in the next 2-3 days.
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This extreme heat is a major health risk. Avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM. Drink plenty of water, ORS, and other fluids to prevent dehydration. Wear light-coloured clothes and always cover your head when in the sun. Children, the elderly, and sick people must take special care as they are at a higher risk of heatstroke.
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IMD trends suggest temperatures might climb even higher in the next few days. Prayagraj and Lucknow could see the mercury touch 46°C. In Agra and Noida, even the nights won't bring much relief. With no signs of rain or any major weather change, this heatwave could become even more dangerous.
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