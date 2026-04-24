India's weather is showing extreme contrasts. While some regions are burning up, the picture in Northeast and Central India is completely different. Over the last few days, these areas have been hit by severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds. The weather office reports that isolated places in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu experienced Kalbaisakhi-like storms, with wind speeds hitting 50 to 95 km/h. The strong winds uprooted many trees and disrupted power supply.