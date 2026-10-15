Model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey has denied murdering 28-year-old restaurant owner Shiva Sharma in Lucknow, claiming in a video posted on social media that he died by suicide.

Emphasising she had nothing to do with the murder, she alleged that she was not even on talking terms with him for past few 6-7 days before his alleged suicide and he then called her driver in order to speak to her.

In her latest video, she revealed that Shiva faced immense financial pressure and often spoke of ending his life due to persistent calls regarding loans worth lakhs.

Her statement comes as police intensify efforts to trace her and other accused in the case.