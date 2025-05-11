Tirupati Express partially cancelled till June 3: Southern Railway issues alert
The Villupuram-Tirupati Express train will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati from today until June 3.
| Published : May 11 2025, 08:35 AM
1 Min read
Tirumala Tirupati Temple
Many devotees from Tamil Nadu visit the Tirumala Tirupati Temple, mostly by bus and train. Trains are often fully or partially cancelled due to maintenance, signal work, or upgrades. The Villupuram-Tirupati Express train is now partially cancelled.
Southern Railway's announcement:
The Katpadi-Jolarpettai passenger train (10:30 AM from Katpadi) and the Jolarpettai-Katpadi passenger train (12:55 PM from Jolarpettai) are cancelled from today until June 3rd.
More details on Villupuram-Tirupati Express
The Villupuram-Tirupati Express (5:40 AM from Villupuram) is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati from today until June 3. The Tirupati-Villupuram Express (1:40 PM from Tirupati) is also partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi during the same period.
Passenger train details
The Tirupati-Katpadi passenger train (7:35 AM from Tirupati) will now depart from Tirupati at 1:40 PM from today until June 3.
