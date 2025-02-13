Tirumala darshan ticket booking now on WhatsApp: How to use 'Mana Mitra' for seamless access

The Andhra Pradesh government recently launched new WhatsApp services under 'Mana Mitra,' offering assistance for temples including Vijayawada's Durga Malleswara Swamy, Srisailam, Srikalahasti, Simhachalam, Annavaram, and Dwaraka Tirumala.

Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Tirumala Tirupati

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced 'Mana Mitra' on WhatsApp, enabling Tirumala Darshan ticket booking along with other government services.

Tirumala Tirupati

TTD services will soon be available on WhatsApp, allowing users to book tickets and rooms, make donations, and access other offerings.

Tirumala Tirupati

Send 'Hi' to 9552300009 and select 'Temple Booking Services' from the options. The chatbot will then provide the necessary information.

WhatsApp Assistance

Once the payment is completed, the ticket will be sent to your WhatsApp number, allowing you to download and print it.

Train Service Coming Soon

CM Chandrababu Naidu announced that efforts are underway to integrate train ticket booking into 'Mana Mitra' pending central government approval.

All Government Services

Since its launch on January 30, the WhatsApp services have facilitated 2.64 lakh transactions. The aim is to introduce 161 new services within the next 45 days.

