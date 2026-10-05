India currently stands as one of the best coffee producers in the world. Karnataka state alone produces more than 70 percent of the total coffee in our country. Chikmagalur city plays a massive role in this production. Farmers grow Arabica and Robusta coffee beans under the shade of high hills and dense forests here. These high-quality beans have a huge demand in the market. These coffee estates provide jobs to thousands of locals. They also attract lakhs of tourists every year, keeping Chikmagalur at the top of the tourism map.