THIS expressway generates Rs 163 crore in December, becomes India's top earner

India's national highways have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years with the development of expressways. These roads not only provide convenience and save time for commuters but also generate substantial revenue through tolls. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway stands out as the most profitable expressway in India. In December 2024, this highway generated a staggering Rs. 163 crore in toll collections, surpassing all other expressways.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Rs. 16,300 Crore Expressway

India's national highway and expressway network is rapidly expanding, with significant emphasis in the 2025 budget. The country boasts several important expressways, both long and short, connecting numerous cities nationwide. But do you know which is the most profitable expressway in the country? It's a major contributor to government revenue.

This expressway has also increased the number of daily commuters between the two cities. The construction of this expressway cost approximately Rs. 16,300 crore.

Mumbai - Pune Expressway

This expressway starts at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and ends at Kiwale in Pune. It was constructed by the NHAI's Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Additionally, three-lane concrete service roads were built on both sides of the expressway.

In 2002, then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee oversaw the construction of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This expressway connects the cities of Mumbai and Pune, significantly saving commuters' time.

Expensive Expressway

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the most expensive and busiest expressway in the country. It is also considered one of the oldest expressways. This road, connecting the financial capital Mumbai with Pune, is India's first six-lane highway.

Rs. 163 Crore Annual Revenue

IRB Infra Trust released data showing that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway topped toll collections in December 2024. During this period, toll collections reached Rs. 580 crore, with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway alone contributing Rs. 163 crore, the highest of any expressway. In comparison, toll collections in the same month of December 2023 were Rs. 158.4 crore.

High Revenue Generation

This expressway is approximately 94.5 kilometers long but generates the most revenue for the government. In December 2024, the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway and NH48 together collected Rs. 70.7 crore through toll taxes. Despite having national highways and expressways connecting cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam in the Telugu states, the revenue generated is not as substantial.

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

KIIT founder apologises to parents of Nepalese students after Odisha govt summons, urges them to return |WATCH

Prayagraj scientist's research confirms Ganga's unique self-purification

Hathras stampede: Judicial report set for UP budget session, Bhole Baba excluded in chargesheet

Yogi Govt presents UP's biggest budget, announces major development plans

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home

(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details

Salman Khan's Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH]

