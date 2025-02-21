Telangana weather update: Unseasonal rains hit amid rising temperatures; here's why

Typically, it's said that the cold completely disappears after Shivaratri, and from then on, the summer begins. However, this time, the sun is showing its intensity even before that. Especially in Telangana, the sun is scorching. The heat is increasing by 9 am. However, in such a situation, the Meteorological Department has given some cool news.

The weather suddenly cooled down on Thursday evening. Especially in the districts near Hyderabad, cool breezes blew in the evening. This is because of the rain in the suburbs of Hyderabad. As the summer season approaches, people breathed a sigh of relief as there were light showers when the sun was already scorching. It rained for a while in several places in the city and in some suburban areas. Light to moderate rain fell in LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saidabad and Madannapet areas of the city.



Meanwhile, Meteorological Department officials say that there is a possibility of light showers in some parts of the state for the next two to three days. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that the maximum temperatures in Telangana are currently recorded from 34 to 37 degrees. It is noteworthy that this is 5 degrees higher than normal. However, officials said that temperatures have decreased in the last two days.

What is the reason for the rain? Meteorological Department officials say that there is a possibility of showers with thunder and lightning, especially in the afternoon, when temperatures are high due to uncertainty in the air. Due to increasing global warming day by day, there has been an increase in temperature in the atmosphere for the last 10 to 20 years, and due to increased humidity in the atmosphere, there is severe heat.

Is Bhanu's fury inevitable this time? Meanwhile, meteorological experts estimate that temperatures are likely to be higher this year than last year. Opinions are being expressed that it is certain that the temperature will be 2 to 5 degrees higher than normal this time. In this context, children and the elderly are advised to be careful. With the current weather being a bit cooler, it is opined that temperatures are sure to rise in the coming days.

