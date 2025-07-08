- Home
Telangana Weather LATEST update: Orange warning issued for heavy rainfall in THESE districts
The Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana on Tuesday. This has led to fears of cloudbursts in those districts
Today's weather in Telugu states
Telugu States Weather Updates: The Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of heavy rains in Telangana today (Tuesday). At the same time, it announced that there will not be much rain in Andhra Pradesh, with only light showers expected in some places. So, what will the weather be like in the Telugu states today? Which districts will receive rain? What are the Meteorological Department's instructions? Let's find out.
Heavy rains in Telangana today
The southwest monsoon is currently active, and a surface circulation persists over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. As a result, rains in Telangana are expected to intensify, with heavy rainfall likely in several districts today (Tuesday), according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department.
Cloudburst in these Telangana districts
Heavy rains are already lashing the combined Adilabad districts, and heavy rains are also predicted for today. Heavy rains are also expected in the combined Nizamabad district. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, and Medak districts. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for these districts.
Pleasant weather in Telangana today
The sky will be overcast and the weather cool in all districts of the state, with the possibility of moderate rain in some places, according to the Meteorological Department. There is a possibility of gusty winds at 40-50 kmph. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected.
Andhra Pradesh rains
The Meteorological Department has said that there will not be much rain in Andhra Pradesh today (Tuesday). It announced the possibility of light rain in some places. However, it warned of gusty winds at 40-50 kmph. This situation is expected to continue for two days.