Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Expected
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The state was hit hard by rains due to the southwest monsoon. The rain god showed his might, especially in AP and Telangana. But now, weather officials say there's a chance of more rain
Weather changes across the state
Rains will continue in Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. The Visakha weather center warns of heavy rain and strong winds due to a surface circulation off the Tamil Nadu coast.
Districts with high rainfall
Weather officials say moderate to heavy rains are likely from South Coastal to North Andhra. Tirupati, Nellore, and Srikakulam may see heavy showers as northeasterly winds arrive.
Gusty winds and rough seas
Officials warn wind speeds in coastal areas could hit 40-60 km/h. Fishermen are advised to avoid the rough seas. Moderate rains are also likely in Rayalaseema districts.
Entry of Northeast Monsoon
The southwest monsoon is withdrawing as the northeast monsoon enters southern states. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts soon.
Low pressure in the sea – chances of turning into a cyclone
Experts predict a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea on Oct 19, possibly becoming a cyclone by Oct 26. Another system may form in the Bay of Bengal after Oct 21.
Instructions
The weather department advises people in coastal areas to stay indoors. Farmers, fishermen, and tourists should be alert. Fishermen are urged to take special precautions.