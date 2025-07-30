Image Credit : Getty

Weather

The heavy rains of the past ten days have taken a break. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, there is no possibility of heavy rains in the state for the next week to ten days. Currently, dry weather is prevailing, and it is estimated that rains may start again after that.

The state's average rainfall this season has been slightly higher than normal. However, the northern Telangana districts received less than average rainfall, while the old Palamuru districts recorded exceptionally high rainfall. The India Meteorological Department also reported that the rainfall across the country is 7 percent higher than normal.