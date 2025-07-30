- Home
Heavy rains have been lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past week or ten days. However, the Meteorological Department has recently announced a break in the rains. Let's find out the complete details now
Break in the Rains
The heavy rains of the past ten days have taken a break. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, there is no possibility of heavy rains in the state for the next week to ten days. Currently, dry weather is prevailing, and it is estimated that rains may start again after that.
The state's average rainfall this season has been slightly higher than normal. However, the northern Telangana districts received less than average rainfall, while the old Palamuru districts recorded exceptionally high rainfall. The India Meteorological Department also reported that the rainfall across the country is 7 percent higher than normal.
Floodwater continues to flow into projects
Due to heavy rains, floodwater continues to flow into major projects in the Telugu states. Ten gates of the Jurala project have been lifted to release water downstream due to the flood. The inflow is about 1.34 lakh cusecs, and the outflow is 1.31 lakh cusecs. The full water level of the project is 318.516 meters, while the current water level is at 317.730 meters. The total capacity is 9.657 TMC, and currently, 8.087 TMC of water is stored. Power generation continues in five units at the upper and lower Jurala hydropower plants.
Heavy flood flow from Sunkisala to Srisailam
Flooding continues at the Sunkisala reservoir as well. 21 gates have been lifted to release water. With the flood coming from the upper areas, the Srisailam dam has become full. Five gates are being lifted by 10 feet and more than 1.08 lakh cusecs of water are being released downstream. In addition, 66,000 cusecs of water is being transferred to Nagarjuna Sagar for right and left bank hydropower generation. Currently, Srisailam has 204 TMC of water stored out of its 215 TMC capacity.
Water level at Nagarjuna Sagar reaches maximum
With floods in the upper areas, the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir has also become full. Currently, a flood of 2.10 lakh cusecs is reaching Sagar. The outflow is 41,000 cusecs. The full water level of the project is 590 feet, while the current water level is at 587 feet. The maximum capacity is 312.05 TMC, and now 302.72 TMC of water is stored. If another 10 TMC arrives, Sagar will be completely full.
Rains again from the second week of August
According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of heavy rains again in Telangana from the second week of August. So far, the average rainfall in the state during the southwest monsoon season is 347.2 millimeters, while the actual rainfall recorded is 338.2 millimeters. This means there is a 3 percent rainfall deficit. This deficit exists only in five out of 33 districts. Officials said that in the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 2.63 cm was recorded in Bela, Adilabad district.